Abbas urges U.N. to issue "birth certificate" for Palestine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appealed to the U.N. General Assembly to recognize Palestinian statehood by supporting a resolution to upgrade the U.N. observer status of the Palestinian Authority from “entity” to “non-member state.”
“The General Assembly is called upon today to issue a birth certificate of the reality of the State of Palestine,” Abbas told the 193-nation assembly, according to the written text of his speech.
Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler