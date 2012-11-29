FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbas urges U.N. to issue "birth certificate" for Palestine
November 29, 2012 / 9:03 PM / 5 years ago

Abbas urges U.N. to issue "birth certificate" for Palestine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appealed to the U.N. General Assembly to recognize Palestinian statehood by supporting a resolution to upgrade the U.N. observer status of the Palestinian Authority from “entity” to “non-member state.”

“The General Assembly is called upon today to issue a birth certificate of the reality of the State of Palestine,” Abbas told the 193-nation assembly, according to the written text of his speech.

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler

