FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy will vote in favor of new Palestine status at U.N.
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2012 / 2:28 PM / in 5 years

Italy will vote in favor of new Palestine status at U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will support a United Nations resolution on Thursday giving Palestine the status of a “non-member state”, officials said.

A government statement said the move was in line with Italy’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The U.N. vote will implicitly recognize Palestine as a sovereign state.

The Italian statement said Prime Minister Mario Monti had telephoned both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to explain the decision, which is opposed by the United States, Israel and a handful of other states.

Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.