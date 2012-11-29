FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton laments "counterproductive" U.N. vote on Palestinians
November 29, 2012 / 10:29 PM / in 5 years

Clinton laments "counterproductive" U.N. vote on Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday criticized the U.N. General Assembly’s vote to implicitly recognize a Palestinian state, calling it an “unfortunate and counterproductive” move that places more obstacles in the path to peace.

“We have been clear that only through direct negotiations between the parties can the Palestinians and Israelis achieve the peace they both deserve: two states for two people with a sovereign, viable independent Palestine living side by side in peace and security with a Jewish and democratic Israel,” Clinton said in a speech in Washington on foreign policy trends.

Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Eric Beech

