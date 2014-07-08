France urges all sides to show restraint in Gaza

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry, commenting on violence between Israeli troops and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, urged all parties on Tuesday to show restraint.

Israel bombarded dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip as part of what it said might become a long-term offensive against Islamist group Hamas after a surge in Palestinian rocket attacks on Israeli towns.

“We reaffirm our rejection of any form of violence and call on all parties to show restraint,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal told a regular briefing.