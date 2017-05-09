Resurgent palladium could hit premium over platinum: CPM Group

LONDON (Reuters) - Autocatalyst metal palladium could be heading for a premium over platinum after hitting a 15-year high against its sister metal last week, CPM Group's managing partner Jeffrey Christian told the Reuters Global Gold Forum on Tuesday.

Platinum's premium over palladium, which hit a 6-1/2 year low last year, fell to $93 an ounce on Wednesday, having averaged $555 over the last 20 years.

The following are edited excerpts from the conversation:

Q: Palladium prices have had a storming start to the year, platinum has not. What's the reason for this divergence?

A: It reflects the fact that palladium is used in gasoline-powered vehicles while platinum is used primarily in diesels. Petrol cars, the primary type sold in the two largest markets, China and the U.S., are seeing stronger growth and demand.

Within the diesel market, there is a loss of market and ongoing substitution, so palladium continues to have stronger fabrication demand growth than platinum. Investors have caught on to this.

Q: Have the gains in palladium run too far?

A: We do not think so. We would not be surprised to see palladium spike as high as $865 over the summer, given the speculative interest we have been seeing. We see prices firmly above $800 during much of 2018.

Q: Much has been made of the capacity for rising car sales to lift palladium demand. Do you think that will pan out?

A: Not as successfully as the bulls are hoping, but successfully nonetheless. Car sales in China have been 'borrowed' from future years through the offering of rebates and tax cuts, while the U.S. market also is showing some signs of topping off. That said, demand for autos in both markets remains robust for now. We also think the focus on electric vehicles is overblown.

Q: How much of an issue could substitution of platinum for palladium in autocatalysts be as prices converge?

A: There are technical issues related to engine performance and matching engine technologies with exhaust systems that would act as restraints against wholesale substitution. Prices however do matter, and one would expect to see substitution back to platinum if palladium prices firmly exceed platinum prices.

Q: Platinum prices are said to have been limited by large above-ground stocks, but palladium stocks are generally seen as even larger. Why aren't they curbing price gains?

A: Right now investors holding platinum have a lot of negative attitudes toward platinum, and some are selling from stocks. However, palladium inventory holders recently have adopted more optimistic price expectations. Accordingly, they are not selling so much.

Q: Palladium has been within $93 of the platinum price this month. Could that gap shrink further?

A: Palladium could go to a premium to platinum. There are no carved-in-stone reasons why that cannot happen. It may take years, however, and shifts in South African production and automotive use of PGMs, and fuels, could prevent such a shift in relative value. But it could happen.