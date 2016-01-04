FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Host of Hollywood stars honored in Palm Springs
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Host of Hollywood stars honored in Palm Springs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Johnny Depp, Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett were among a host of Hollywood stars honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival at the weekend.

Eleven awards were given out at the 27th edition of the annual awards -- the first celebrity event of the year.

Oscar winner Blanchett picked up the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress while her “Carol” co-star Rooney Mara took the Spotlight Award (Actress) for her role in the movie.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Depp won the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor while Damon took the Chairman’s Award.

The cast of “The Big Short”, which includes Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, won the Ensemble Performance Award.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.