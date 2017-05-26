FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK's Sainsbury's exploring bid for Palmer & Harvey: Sky News
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 26, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 months ago

UK's Sainsbury's exploring bid for Palmer & Harvey: Sky News

1 Min Read

Bags sit in a shopping trolley at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain October 11, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Britain's second largest supermarket group, is in the early stages of examining a takeover bid for tobacco distributor Palmer & Harvey, Sky News reported.

It cited unspecified sources as saying that while Sainsbury's was exploring a bid there was no certainty it would proceed with an offer.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's declined to comment, while nobody was immediately available for comment at Palmer & Harvey.

Palmer & Harvey is a major distributor of tobacco products to Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer which in January agreed a 3.7 billion pound ($4.8 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker (BOK.L).

Last year Sainsbury's acquired Argos-owner Home Retail for 1.1 billion pounds.

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.