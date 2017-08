JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm and palm kernel oil exports dropped 2 percent in March from the month before, the Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Wednesday.

Indonesia exported 2.47 million tons of palm and palm kernel oils in March, down from 2.53 million tonnes in February, amid an increase in export taxes, the group said in a statement.

However, shipments grew 42 percent compared to March 2016.