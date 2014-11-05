FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palo Alto Networks discovers new malware affecting Apple devices
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 5, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Palo Alto Networks discovers new malware affecting Apple devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer holds an iPhone 6 (R) and iPhone 6 Plus after the phones went on sale at the Fifth Avenue Apple store in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Cyber security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW.N) said it discovered a new family of malware affecting Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) OS X desktop and iOS mobile operating systems.

The new family of malware, dubbed WireLurker, “marks a new era in malware across Apple’s mobile and desktop platforms,” the company said in a statement.

WireLurker can install third-party applications on non-jailbroken iOS devices and can attack iOS devices through OS X via USB devices, the company added.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.