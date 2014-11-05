Palo Alto Networks discovers new malware affecting Apple devices

A customer holds an iPhone 6 (R) and iPhone 6 Plus after the phones went on sale at the Fifth Avenue Apple store in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Cyber security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW.N) said it discovered a new family of malware affecting Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) OS X desktop and iOS mobile operating systems.

The new family of malware, dubbed WireLurker, “marks a new era in malware across Apple’s mobile and desktop platforms,” the company said in a statement.

WireLurker can install third-party applications on non-jailbroken iOS devices and can attack iOS devices through OS X via USB devices, the company added.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.