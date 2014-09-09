Palo Alto Networks forecasts profit, revenue above Street

(Reuters) - Security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW.N) forecast current quarter profit and revenue above analysts’ average estimate as businesses look to secure their data and networks from hackers.

Palo Alto Networks, whose shares were up 4.2 percent in extended trading, also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

The company, which sells firewalls that prevent data breaches and block malware and viruses, said it expects profit of about 12 cents per share and revenue of $178 million-$182 million for the first quarter ending October.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of $173.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Demand for Palto Alto’s products has shot up after high-profile data breach at Target Corp (TGT.N) last year and, more recently, at Home Depot Inc (HD.N).

The company’s net loss widened to $32.1 million, or 41 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 31 from $15.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

It earned 11 cents per share, excluding items, in line with analysts’ expectation.

Net revenue jumped 59 percent to $178.2 million, above $161.3 million that analysts estimated.

The company’s shares have gained about 55 percent this year through Tuesday’s close of $89.28.