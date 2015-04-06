Japan's Pan Pacific aims to boost first-half copper output 1.9 percent

TOKYO (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan’s biggest copper smelter, plans to raise its output of refined copper by 1.9 percent in its April-September first half from the same period a year earlier due to solid demand at home and abroad, it said on Monday.

The smelter forecast output of 289,700 tons of refined copper in the six months starting April 1, up from 284,200 tons in the same period a year earlier.

“Domestic demand in the construction segment is fairly strong on the back of redevelopment projects in Tokyo metropolitan area and reconstruction projects in northeastern Japan,” PPC spokesman Yusuke Handa said.

Japan’s northeastern region was hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The company, which exports about 43-45 percent of its output, also expects sound demand from China and Southeast Asia, he added.

PPC is 66 percent owned by JX Holdings Inc and 34 percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd.

Following are details of PPC’s output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half of the financial year that ended on March 31 and actual production in the first half of fiscal 2014.