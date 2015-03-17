FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama Canal Authority to appeal $233 million award to contractors
March 17, 2015

Panama Canal Authority to appeal $233 million award to contractors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday it had asked for an international arbitration panel to review a decision to award $233 million to the consortium expanding the canal in a dispute over cement quality.

The consortium, led by Spain’s Sacyr and Italy’s Salini Impregilo, and including Belgium’s Jan de Nul and Panama’s CUSA, said in January it had won $233 million of the $463 million it claimed in the dispute.

Any international arbitration would take place in Miami, the canal authority said.

The consortium has filed a series of claims totaling some $2.3 billion over the dispute that halted work early last year on the expansion to allow bigger vessels to pass through the canal.

