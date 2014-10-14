FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama Canal cargo traffic, toll revenue rise slightly in 2014
October 14, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

Panama Canal cargo traffic, toll revenue rise slightly in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A container ship sails underneath the Bridge of the Americas in the Panama Canal in Panama City August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Cargo traffic through the Panama Canal rose 2 percent in the 2014 fiscal year to 326.8 million tonnes, the Panama Canal Authority said on Monday.

The small annual rise was helped by a bumper harvest in the United States, with farmers sending their crops via grain tankers to customers in Asia, Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Quijano said in a statement.

He added that during the fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, toll revenue was up 3.2 percent over last year, at $1.91 billion.

The 100-year-old canal, which is a major global trade artery, is in the midst of a massive expansion that will allow the world’s largest tankers to pass through the isthmus.

The expansion, which involves building a third set of locks onto the 50-mile (80-km) waterway, was originally scheduled to be completed this year, but has been delayed several times, in part due to a dispute earlier this year over about $1.6 billion in cost overruns.

The deadline for completion is now early 2016.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Ken Wills

