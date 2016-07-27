FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bigger Panama Canal logs one incident in first month: Administrator
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Bigger Panama Canal logs one incident in first month: Administrator

A Panama flagged crane ship named Oceanus navigates through Cocoli locks during a test of the new set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion project on the Pacific side in Cocoli, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama, June 20, 2016.Carlos Jasso/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has only recorded one incident since the inauguration of its third set of locks, and it was weather-related, its head said on Tuesday.

The $5.4 billion canal extension, which allows much larger ships to traverse the canal, opened on June 26.

The ACP's administrator, Jorge Quijano, told journalists that the only problem in the last month involved a China Shipping Container Lines ship, the Xin Fei Zhou, and it was due to intense rainfall and wind.

Reuters reported on Monday that the Xin Fei Zhou hit the wall of the canal, and that in the last month, there have been incidents involving two other ships.

Quijano minimized the importance of the other incidents, saying "scratches" sometimes occur and explaining that the ACP has a $5 million annual budget to address damages.

The events could stir doubts about the canal's design since some experts say larger ships have too little maneuvering space, which the ACP denies.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.