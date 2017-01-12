FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Panama says Odebrecht agrees to pay $59 million in bribe scandal
January 12, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 7 months ago

Panama says Odebrecht agrees to pay $59 million in bribe scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign of the Odebrecht Brazilian construction conglomerate is seen at their headquarters in Lima, Peru, January 5, 2017.Mariana Bazo

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's attorney general said on Thursday Brazilian construction company Odebrecht has made a verbal agreement to pay $59 million in reparations for bribes it paid in Panama to win business in the country between 2010 in 2014.

The sum is the amount in bribes Odebrecht admitted paying to officials and intermediaries in the Central American nation in a plea agreement disclosed last month in a U.S. court.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell told reporters she had received "a formal verbal pledge" that the money would soon be delivered by Odebrecht, adding the firm said it would cooperate "meaningfully" in Panamanian investigations into the case.

A spokeswoman for Porcell's office said the payment was a reparation to Panama by Odebrecht.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Alan Crosby

