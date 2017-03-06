FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 12:24 AM / 5 months ago

At least 16 killed in Panama after bus drives into ravine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - At least 16 farmworkers were killed and 35 injured when a bus drove off a highway down a ravine and plunged into a river on Sunday, local authorities said.

The bus was traveling in the province of Cocle, 111 miles (179 km) east of Panama City, when the driver lost control, said Jose Donderis, the head of Panama civil protection.

The workers were being ferried to a plantation to pick fruit, he said, adding that the seriously injured were transported by helicopter to several different hospitals.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; editing by Diane Craft

