Torture marks on six bodies found in pit in Panama

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Six bodies, showing signs of torture and some with their limbs cut off, were found in a pit in a rural area east of Panama's capital, a security official said on Thursday, adding that the killings were suspected of being linked to drug-traffickers.

The victims likely died between three and five days before their discovery by construction workers, according to the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak about the ongoing investigation.

The pit was found in an area known as Pedregal, about 12 miles (20 km) east of Panama City.