Panama's first lady tapped as vice presidential candidate
#World News
January 30, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Panama's first lady tapped as vice presidential candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s ruling party nominated Marta Linares, the wife of President Ricardo Martinelli, as its vice presidential candidate for the May election, the party’s presidential candidate announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

“Marta will be our vice president,” said Jose Domingo Arias, the standard-bearer for the Democratic Change party, in a post on the social media website following Linares’ formal approval by party members.

Martinelli is prohibited by the constitution from running for a second five-year term as president of the Central American country.

Linares has no formal political experience.

Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Eric Walsh

