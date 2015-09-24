FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama's top court approves two new probes against ex-president Martinelli
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Panama's top court approves two new probes against ex-president Martinelli

Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli (C) stands outside the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) in Guatemala City January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s Supreme Court on Wednesday approved two new investigations against ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, adding to a growing list of corruption probes targeting the former president.

In one of the new cases, Panama’s stock market regulator asked for an investigation into whether Martinelli, through the brokerage firm Financial Pacific, was insider trading on shares of Canadian miner Petaquilla.

The other investigation is related to an existing case, alleging that a company contracted by Martinelli’s government was allegedly accepting bribes.

The Supreme Court was pressured to “falsely accuse me,” Martinelli tweeted on Wednesday.

The multimillionaire supermarket tycoon, who left Panama in January, is facing a total of five probes now.

Martinelli has denied wrongdoing, alleging that his successor and adversary, President Juan Carlos Varela, has gone after him for political reasons.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.