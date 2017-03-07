FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ex-Panama dictator Noriega in critical condition after brain operation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 7, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 5 months ago

Ex-Panama dictator Noriega in critical condition after brain operation

FILE PHOTO: Manuel Noriega, 77, Panama's former strongman, poses for a photograph in this picture received by Reuters in Panama City December 14, 2011.Panama's Ministry of Government and Justice/Handout/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, 83, is in a critical condition after an operation on Tuesday to remove a benign tumor from his brain, his family said.

"He has a major brain hemorrhage and is in a serious condition," his daughter Lorena Noriega told reporters outside the Santo Tomas hospital where he was operated on. She also noted that his condition was "critical".

Noriega ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989, and his lawyer said earlier on Tuesday the operation had been a success.

Reporting by Elida Moreno

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.