FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noriega in Panama hospital, lawyer says has brain tumor
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 21, 2012 / 7:27 PM / in 6 years

Noriega in Panama hospital, lawyer says has brain tumor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Panama's former dictator Manuel Noriega is seen next to police officers upon his arrival at Renacer prison, outside Panama City December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, serving a 20-year jail sentence in Panama, was hospitalized on Wednesday for what authorities say was a routine check-up though his attorney says he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“He will undergo several routine exams,” Angel Calderon, head of Panama’s jail system told Reuters, adding that Noriega suffered a bout of flu last week.

But the former strongman’s lawyer said Noriega’s health has deteriorated due to poor treatment in jail for flu and fever, and a brain tumor recently detected by his doctors.

“His health is getting worse, but our request to keep him in hospital has been delayed,” lawyer Julio Berrios said.

The 78-year-old Noriega, once Panama’s drug-running military ruler, is serving a two-decade sentence in his native country for crimes committed during his 1983-1989 rule, including the killing of political opponents.

He was ousted in a U.S. invasion in 1989 after his once-cozy relationship with Washington soured over his ties to Colombian cocaine traffickers. He has spent the last twenty years behind bars, first in Florida and then in France, after being convicted for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Noriega was extradited back to Panama in December and last month he was taken from prison to a public hospital after fainting from high blood pressure.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Anthony Boadle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.