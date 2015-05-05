FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama's top court sets trial date for ex-dictator Noriega
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 5, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Panama's top court sets trial date for ex-dictator Noriega

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Manuel Noriega, 77, Panama's former strongman, poses for a photograph in this picture received by Reuters in Panama City December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Panama's Ministry of Government and Justice/Handout

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s supreme court on Monday set a trial date later this month for ex-dictator Manuel Noriega in a case alleging that the former strongman was involved in the kidnapping and murder of a political opponent in 1970.

The May 21 trial date aims to shed light on the disappearance and death of Heliodoro Portugal at a time when Noriega was the head of Panama’s now defunct national guard.

The 81-year-old Noriega was military dictator of Panama from 1983 to 1989.

Ezra Angel, Noriega’s lawyer, said in a phone interview that the trial would amount to a violation the defendant’s rights given the terms of his extradition years ago and believes that a new trial will not be convened.

A U.S. military invasion in 1989 ended Noriega’s rule and brought him to the United States where he was convicted in 1992 on drug and racketeering charges and served a prison sentence until 2010.

Noriega was then extradited to France to serve a separate sentence on money laundering charges.

He returned to Panama in 2011, where he remains in jail for crimes committed during his rule.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.