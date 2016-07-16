FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Panama's ex-dictator Noriega to have surgery on brain tumor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 6:19 AM / a year ago

Panama's ex-dictator Noriega to have surgery on brain tumor

Manuel Noriega, 77, Panama's former strongman, poses for a photograph in this picture received by Reuters in Panama City December 14, 2011.Panama's Ministry of Government and Justice/Handout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega will undergo surgery to remove a benign brain tumor, his doctor said on Friday.

The tumor, called a meningioma, was detected several years ago and has kept growing, his doctor Eduardo Reyes said by telephone.

Noriega, 82, would be transferred from prison to a hospital on Monday and was scheduled for surgery on Thursday, Reyes said.

Noriega, who ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989 and is currently serving time in prison on murder charges, asked Panamanians last year to forgive him and his former colleagues.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.