FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama says freed North Korean ship set sail for Cuba
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 15, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Panama says freed North Korean ship set sail for Cuba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The North Korean-flagged cargo ship Chong Chon Gang is pictured in Fort Sherman Bay, a former U.S. base, on the outskirts of Colon city February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - A North Korean ship detained near the Panama Canal for smuggling Cuban weapons set sail back for the Caribbean island on Saturday with most of its crew on board after it paid a fine, the government said.

The Chong Chon Gang ship was seized in July for smuggling Soviet-era arms, including two MiG-21 jet fighters, under thousands of tons of sugar.

Thirty-two sailors in good health were on the ship when it left the country’s Colon port Saturday morning, Panama’s foreign ministry said in an emailed statement. The captain and two other officers remain jailed on weapons trafficking charges.

The ship was released after paying two-thirds of a $1 million fine imposed after two MiG-21 aircraft, 15 MiG engines and nine anti-aircraft missiles were found hidden beneath its declared cargo of sugar.

After the discovery, Cuba acknowledged it was sending “obsolete” Soviet-era weapons to be repaired in North Korea and returned to Cuba.

Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.