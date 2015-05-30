FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama awards $2 billion subway job to Odebrecht, FCC Construcciones
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

Panama awards $2 billion subway job to Odebrecht, FCC Construcciones

Elida Moreno

2 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama on Friday awarded a nearly $2 billion contract to build a new subway line in the capital to a consortium that includes Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] and Spanish construction firm FCC Construcciones.

Panama’s office of public contracts awarded the contract after having decided earlier this month that the Odebrecht-FCC consortium presented the best proposal for the subway line, with a cost of $1.857 billion.

The tender was suspended last week due to a complaint by one of the bidders about the bidding process.

The complaint, submitted by the Panametro consortium, alleged that there were errors in the bid process stemming from the fact that at least two members of the evaluation committee had links to the winning group.

After reviewing the case against the Odebrecht-FCC consortium, however, the office of public contracts said the allegations against its bid were subjective and that the rights of the others bidders were not compromised.

As a result, the Odebrecht-FCC consortium was awarded the contract, the office said in a statement.

In a statement, the Panama City metro said the official announcement of the awarding of the contract would be made on June 2, after which there would be a five-day window for any objections to the plan to be made.

The winning consortium also won the contract to build Panama City’s first metro line, a project mired in controversy after delays and ballooning costs.

The new, 22 kilometer (13.67 miles) line, which will provide service to the east of the city, is expected to be ready in 46 months from July.

Reporting by Elida Moreno, editing by G Crosse and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.