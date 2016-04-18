FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia's chief justice enforcer resigns after alleged offshore links
April 18, 2016 / 2:47 PM / in a year

Armenia's chief justice enforcer resigns after alleged offshore links

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the media stand outside the Mossack Fonseca law firm office in Panama City April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The chief of Armenia’s service in charge of enforcing court rulings resigned on Monday after being named in the Panama Papers in connection with several offshore companies.

Major-General of Justice Mihran Poghosyan, officially titled the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer, tendered his resignation to the president.

He said in a statement that he was ready to answer any questions later “as an ordinary citizen and without access to any official levers”.

Leaks from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca have embarrassed several world leaders and shone a spotlight on the shadowy world of offshore companies by revealing the financial arrangements of prominent figures.

Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson stepped down earlier this month after documents linked him to an offshore company.

Spain’s acting Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria resigned last Friday following allegations of links to offshore dealings which emerged after he was named in the Panama Papers.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

