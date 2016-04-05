British PM Cameron says he does not own any shares, offshore funds

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he did not own any shares or have offshore funds, after his late father was included in a leaked list of clients using a law firm in the tax haven of Panama.

Cameron’s father has been reported to have run a network of offshore investment funds, and when asked on Monday to confirm that no family money was still invested in the funds, Cameron’s spokeswoman said it was a “private matter”.

“I own no shares. I have a salary as prime minister, and I have some savings, which I get some interest from, and I have a house,” he said at a question and answer session while campaigning to keep Britain in the European Union.

“I have no shares, no offshore trusts, no offshore funds, nothing like that.”