French regulator demands extra tax haven information from banks
April 7, 2016 / 3:08 PM / a year ago

French regulator demands extra tax haven information from banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s ACPR financial sector regulator has told French banks to hand over extra information about their business ties with tax havens following “Panama Papers” leak, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“All of this new information was immediately taken into account and we also asked French banks to provide additional reporting on their activities in countries considered to be tax havens,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

