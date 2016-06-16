FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IT worker at Panama Papers firm detained in Geneva, Le Temps reports
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2016 / 1:43 PM / a year ago

IT worker at Panama Papers firm detained in Geneva, Le Temps reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mossack Fonseca law firm sign is pictured in Panama City, April 4, 2016.Carlos Jasso/Files - RTX2DEG0

GENEVA (Reuters) - A computer technician at the Geneva office of the law firm at the center of the Panama Papers leak was detained several days ago on suspicion of recently removing large amounts of data, Swiss newspaper Le Temps reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the case.

A spokesman for the Geneva prosecutor's office confirmed to Reuters that it had opened an investigation following a criminal complaint by the law firm, Mossack Fonseca, but declined to comment further.

Panama-based Mossack Fonseca, which specializes in setting up offshore companies, has denied wrongdoing and said it was the victim of a data hack.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Mossack Fonseca said it had filed complaints in several places against people who might have been involved with breaching its data.

"We are confident that the authorities in each of these countries will carry out the corresponding processes transparently and effectively in every case," it said.

The paper said the suspect detained in Geneva had denied any wrongdoing but was accused of theft of data, unauthorized access and breach of trust following a complaint lodged by Mossack Fonseca.

The newspaper said there was no evidence the detained man was responsible for the massive Panama Papers data leak in April, which embarrassed several world leaders and shone a spotlight on the shadowy world of offshore companies.

The paper said the prosecutor had searched the company's office and seized computer equipment, and checks were underway to see if the detained man had stolen data and, if so, how much and when.

The prosecutor's spokesman declined to comment on that information.

The Geneva prosecutor's office began a criminal inquiry in early April, shortly after the leaks that revealed many offshore companies set up by lawyers and institutions in the Swiss financial center.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Additional reporting by Eli Moreno in Panama City; Editing by Larry King and Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.