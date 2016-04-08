FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande urges Panama to respond to tax enquiries
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 8, 2016 / 5:46 PM / a year ago

Hollande urges Panama to respond to tax enquiries

French President Francois Hollande participates in the conclusion of exchanges of the "Cafe du Monde" organized by the Franco-German Youth Office (OFAJ) in Metz, eastern France, April 7, 2016 as part of a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting. REUTERS/Frederick Florin/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande urged Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela on Friday to help French tax authorities with their enquiries following the Panama Papers leaks, his press office said.

Hollande confirmed that France had asked for a meeting of experts from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) next week to work on “a coordinated action by tax administrations” following the revelations.

More than 11.5 million documents were leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca and have caused public outrage over how the world’s rich and powerful are able to conceal their wealth and avoid taxes.

The French government put Panama back on its blacklist of uncooperative tax jurisdictions on Friday, adding that it had said it would pay particular attention to Panama’s willingness to cooperate when it last updated the list on Dec. 21.

The French Finance Ministry said in a statement Panama was still failing to pass on necessary information such as the names of beneficiaries and the accounts of companies registered there.

Hollande explained to Varela the reasons for the decision, his press office said. Panama said earlier this week it could retaliate and would not be “a scapegoat”.

“The president strongly encouraged Panama to respond to the demands for information from the French tax authorities,” Hollande’s press office said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.