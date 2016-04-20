FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama, Japan aim to exchange tax-related information
#World News
April 20, 2016 / 3:23 PM / a year ago

Panama, Japan aim to exchange tax-related information

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela (L) speaks as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens during a joint news conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 20 April 2016. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panama and Japan agreed on an early start of talks aimed at creating a bilateral framework for exchanging taxation-related information, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the leak of thousands of confidential documents from a Panamanian law firm earlier this month highlighted Panama’s failure to cooperate in international efforts to clamp down on tax evasion by the rich and powerful.

“Let me reconfirm the Panamanian government’s responsible engagement with and commitment to transparency in the financial system,” Varela told a joint news conference in Spanish.

“As I said in a speech made in the U.N. General Assembly last September, Panama intends to move toward bilateral, automatic exchange of taxation information.”

Abe welcomed the agreement as a step toward improved transparency in bilateral taxation-related information, although he told Varela in their meeting that it was important to address the issue of international tax evasion in a multilateral framework.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

