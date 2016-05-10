FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dozens of Dutch tax officers investigating Panama leads
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 11:34 AM / a year ago

Dozens of Dutch tax officers investigating Panama leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mossack Fonseca law firm sign is pictured in Panama City, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Files

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Several dozen tax officers in the Netherlands have started chasing leads on possible tax evasion after 250 Dutch offshore entities were named in the Panama Papers leaks, an official said on Tuesday.

Data analysts and a special unit that investigates tax structures are looking into possible Dutch links to the clients of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, Adriaan Ros, spokesman for the Dutch tax authority, said.

“If there has been fraud, then of course we will act,” Ros said. “The process of sifting through all this information is going to take months rather than weeks.”

The findings are due to be presented to parliament in a public report.

The Netherlands has tax treaties with around 100 countries which enable corporations to shift profits to tax havens, often lowering their tax rates to single digits.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.