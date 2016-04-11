FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's industry minister denies links to Panama Papers firm
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2016 / 2:08 PM / a year ago

Spain's industry minister denies links to Panama Papers firm

File photo of Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) listens to acting Minister of Industry, Energy and Tourism Jose Manuel Soria during the inauguration of tourism forum Exceltur in Madrid, Spain, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s industry minister, Jose Manuel Soria, on Monday denied his involvement in an offshore company revealed by the Panama Papers, after two Spanish news outlets said they had documents proving he headed the offshore firm with his brother.

“I totally deny that I have anything to do with any company based in Panama, or any other tax haven,” Soria said after TV channel La Sexta said the minister had briefly administrated in 1992 the offshore company UK Lines Limited based in the Bahamas.

La Sexta and online newspaper El Confidencial said Soria’s name was replaced in the papers by that of his brother Luis Alberto Soria after a letter was sent to law firm Mossack Fonseca claiming an error had been made.

Soria is among scores of public figures worldwide who have been linked to 11.5 million leaked documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which specializes in setting up offshore companies.

The minister said he had told his lawyer to contact Panamanian authorities to determine if his name had actually appeared on the papers.

Politicians from all parties, currently struggling to form a coalition to head the next government after inconclusive elections in December, have called for Soria’s resignation.

“The example to follow is Iceland’s Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson,” Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez tweeted, referring to the premier’s decision to step down last week after documents linked him to an offshore company.

Soria’s ruling People’s Party (PP) has been plagued by a string of corruption scandals, pushing graft to the top of the political agenda and sending millions of voters looking for alternatives to the traditional two-party system.

Other public figures linked to the Panama papers by the Spanish press include FC Barcelona player Lionel Messi, Oscar-winning film director Pedro Almodovar and Literature Nobel Prize-winner Mario Vargas Llosa. They have all denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.