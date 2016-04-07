FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geneva prosecutor opens inquiry linked to Panama Papers: Swiss media
April 7, 2016 / 8:47 AM / a year ago

Geneva prosecutor opens inquiry linked to Panama Papers: Swiss media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The website of the Mossack Fonseca law firm is pictured in this file illustration picture taken April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Illustration/File

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Geneva prosecutor said on Thursday he had launched a criminal inquiry in connection with the Panama Papers, which revealed the use of offshore companies, including many set up by lawyers and financial institutions in the Swiss city.

“We have decided to open a procedure in the framework of the Panama Papers affair, but I cannot say more,” Olivier Jornot, Geneva’s chief prosecutor, was quoted by the daily Tribune de Geneve as telling a news conference.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
