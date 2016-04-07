FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geneva prosecutor opens inquiry linked to Panama Papers: Swiss media
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 7, 2016 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Geneva prosecutor opens inquiry linked to Panama Papers: Swiss media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The website of the Mossack Fonseca law firm is pictured in this file illustration picture taken April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Illustration/File

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Geneva prosecutor said on Thursday he had launched a criminal inquiry in connection with the Panama Papers, which revealed the use of offshore companies, including many set up by lawyers and financial institutions in the Swiss city.

“We have decided to open a procedure in the framework of the Panama Papers affair, but I cannot say more,” Olivier Jornot, Geneva’s chief prosecutor, was quoted by the daily Tribune de Geneve as telling a news conference.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.