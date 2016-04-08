Thailand investigates 16 people on Panama Papers list

The company logo of Mossack Fonseca is seen inside the office of Mossack Fonseca & Co. (Asia) Limited in Hong Kong, China April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is investigating 16 people, including current and former politicians and well-known business people, whose names appeared in the “Panama Papers”, a top official at the country’s Anti Money Laundering Office (AMLO) said on Friday.

The individuals are among scores of politicians and business figures worldwide who feature in the massive document leak from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which specializes in establishing offshore companies.

The investigation into possible money laundering is at an early stage and Thai authorities have so far found no evidence of wrongdoing, AMLO acting Secretary-General Seehanat Prayoonrat told reporters on Friday.

Thailand has sought cooperation from Panama’s anti-money laundering agency, he said, and would not release the names of the individuals on the list until authorities had verified the leaked information.

Seehanat said he did not know if any members of the Thai military government were on the list.

“We are doing preliminary checks,” he said.