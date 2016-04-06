FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss attorney general says searched UEFA HQ
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 6, 2016 / 3:39 PM / a year ago

Swiss attorney general says searched UEFA HQ

Fifa's President Gianni Infantino speaks during a ceremony in Cochabamba, Bolivia March 30, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) conducted a search for evidence at the headquarters of European soccer body on Wednesday, the OAG said on Wednesday.

“The OAG’s criminal proceedings are in connection with the acquisition of television rights and are at present directed against persons unknown, meaning that for the time being no specific individual is being targeted by these proceedings,” the OAG said in a statement.

The search follows reports from news organizations, citing leaked documents from the Panama Papers, which said recently elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino had as an UEFA official signed off on a contract with two Argentine businessman, who owned an Argentine company called Cross Trading.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.