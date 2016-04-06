Swiss attorney general says searched UEFA HQ

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) conducted a search for evidence at the headquarters of European soccer body on Wednesday, the OAG said on Wednesday.

“The OAG’s criminal proceedings are in connection with the acquisition of television rights and are at present directed against persons unknown, meaning that for the time being no specific individual is being targeted by these proceedings,” the OAG said in a statement.

The search follows reports from news organizations, citing leaked documents from the Panama Papers, which said recently elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino had as an UEFA official signed off on a contract with two Argentine businessman, who owned an Argentine company called Cross Trading.