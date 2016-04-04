FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tax evasion claims against Ukraine's Poroshenko are 'groundless': lawyer
April 4, 2016 / 2:13 PM / a year ago

Tax evasion claims against Ukraine's Poroshenko are 'groundless': lawyer

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko gives a briefing at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Allegations of tax evasion against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko are groundless and an offshore firm linked to him was created in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, the law firm tasked with managing the sale of his Roshen firm said on Monday.

“The creation of a foreign structure does not affect the tax liabilities of the Roshen group in Ukraine, which continues to pay taxes,” Avellum law firm said in an emailed statement.

“Any allegations of tax evasion are groundless.”

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

