FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaked documents show no evidence of crime by Ukraine's Poroshenko: prosecutor official
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Leaked documents show no evidence of crime by Ukraine's Poroshenko: prosecutor official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office has seen no evidence that President Petro Poroshenko committed a crime based on leaked documents regarding alleged offshore assets, a senior official for the office said on Monday.

“According to a preliminary study of the information published by some media concerning the violation of law by President Petro Poroshenko, the general prosecutor’s office does not see any elements of a crime,” Vladislav Kutsenko told journalists.

The leak over the weekend gave details of hundreds of thousands of clients in more than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in the tax haven of Panama.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.