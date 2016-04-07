FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators ask Treasury to probe U.S. links to 'Panama Papers' firm
#Politics
April 7, 2016 / 6:47 PM / 2 years ago

Senators ask Treasury to probe U.S. links to 'Panama Papers' firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) takes part in the Washington Ideas Forum in Washington, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown on Thursday urged the U.S. Treasury to investigate whether any U.S. or U.S.-linked entity was involved with the law firm at the heart of the “Panama Papers” leak on offshore wealth.

”As the primary agency charged with protecting the integrity of the U.S. financial system and enforcing our laws against money laundering and terrorist financing, we strongly urge the Treasury Department to conduct its own inquiry into Mossack Fonseca’s activities and its clients,” the senators, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Grant McCool

