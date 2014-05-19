FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama to renew consular relations with Venezuela
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Panama to renew consular relations with Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President-elect Juan Carlos Varela of the Panamenista Party (PP) speaks, after receiving credentials proclaiming him the president of Panama, in Panama City May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama said on Monday it would restore consular relations with Venezuela in the coming days, months after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke diplomatic and economic ties, accusing Panama’s government of joining an alleged U.S. conspiracy against him.

The Central American country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the decision was “in response to the proposal made by the government of Venezuela to resume consular relations.”

The statement did not make clear when full diplomatic relations might be reinstated.

Diplomatic relations were broken on March 5 after Maduro used the anniversary of former President Hugo Chavez’s death to accuse Panama’s conservative government of joining the United States in an “open conspiracy” against him.

Panamanian President-Elect Juan Carlos Varela, who takes office on July 1, has stated a desire to resume ties with the South American oil giant in the first days of his presidency.

Reporting By Eli Moreno; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
