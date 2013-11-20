FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic to launch fewer digital cameras in fiscal 2014: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 20, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Panasonic to launch fewer digital cameras in fiscal 2014: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man browses a Panasonic camera at an electronics shop in Tokyo May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Japanese consumer electronics firm Panasonic Corp will launch about five compact digital cameras next year, half of this year’s number, as it looks to return the business to profitability by fiscal 2014, the Nikkei reported.

Panasonic has been shifting its focus to products for businesses, such as automotive systems and housing fixtures, as it steps back from struggling operations in TVs and other consumer gadgets.

The new cameras, with features such as high-magnification zoom, will cost at least 30,000 yen ($300). Panasonic will focus on mirrorless single-lens models, the business daily said. (link.reuters.com/xec84v)

The company expects its digital camera business to report losses for the second straight year, Nikkei said.

Global digital camera sales will likely fall by more than 2 million units this fiscal year to about 4 million, the newspaper reported.

($1 = 99.92 Japanese yen)

Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.