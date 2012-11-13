FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanyo Electric to sell digital camera business: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 13, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Sanyo Electric to sell digital camera business: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sanyo Electric Co's logo is pictured on a building in Tokyo February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko

(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp (6752.T) unit Sanyo Electric Co is in talks to sell its digital camera business to an investment fund as early as this year, the Nikkei business daily said.

Sanyo, which has no camera brand of its own, supplies products on an original equipment manufacturing basis to several companies including Olympus Corp (7733.T). Digital camera production reached about 11 million units in the year ended March 2011, the daily said.

Sanyo has sought potential buyers among domestic and overseas manufacturers, the Nikkei said. Negotiations proved difficult because the company’s operations focus on the shrinking compact digital cameras market, the daily said.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.