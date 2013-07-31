FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic first-quarter profit jumps 66 pct in shift from consumer electronics
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2013 / 11:49 PM / 4 years ago

Panasonic first-quarter profit jumps 66 pct in shift from consumer electronics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp (6752.T) said its operating profit jumped by two-thirds in the first quarter as it reaps the benefits of a shift away from consumer electronics and into products for businesses, such as automotive systems and housing fixtures.

Panasonic’s April-June operating profit of 64.2 billion yen ($654.7 million) topped the average expectation of 49.5 billion yen from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While rival Sony Corp (6758.T) aims to remain a major player in consumer electronics, Panasonic’s restructuring has focused on household appliances, which are selling well in emerging markets, and on products supplied to businesses like automakers, rather than to consumers.

Panasonic has also ramped up asset sales in recent months. It is looking to raise as much as $1 billion by selling shares in its healthcare unit, financial sources have said, after a bruising $15 billion in net losses over the past two years.

For the full year to March, Panasonic left its operating profit forecast unchanged at 250 billion yen, up from last year’s 160.9 billion yen. That compares with the 257.1 billion yen average projection by 18 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 98.05 Japanese yen)

(This story is corrected in 4th paragraph to $15 billion, not 15 billion yen)

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Matt Driskill and Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.