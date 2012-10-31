FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panasonic to halt Europe smartphone sales, cut business units
October 31, 2012

Panasonic to halt Europe smartphone sales, cut business units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp (6752.T) said it will halt smartphone sales in Europe, freeze investment plans in a Malaysian solar plant and consolidate domestic production of small lithium batteries in a renewed round of restructuring.

The company will also reduce its number of business units to 56 from 88 as of next April, Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga said in presentation slides distributed before a press briefing on Wednesday.

The announcement followed the company’s forecast of a nearly $10 billion net loss for the year to March as it writes down billions of dollars of goodwill and assets in its mobile and energy units.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann

