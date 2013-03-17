FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic considers sale of healthcare business: sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 17, 2013 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Panasonic considers sale of healthcare business: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man looks at Panasonic TV sets at an electronic shop in Tokyo November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp is considering selling its healthcare business to raise cash as the consumer electronics maker fights to end losses with flat-panel televisions, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The troubled consumer electronics company has been selling assets, including real estate, to strengthen its finances.

“As a part of our growth strategy, we are considering a number of options,” a Panasonic spokeswomen said.

Panasonic was planning to sell the profitable healthcare business for about 100 billion yen ($1.05 billion), Kyodo reported, quoting industry sources.

The electronics company wanted to sell the entire business to one buyer, although it would also consider selling it off in parts, Kyodo said.

Panasonic’s healthcare business involves electronic medical chart systems and blood-sugar monitoring devices.

The company this month sold a central Tokyo building for around 50 billion yen to two Japanese investors, the third such sale in recent months.

($1 = 95 yen)

Reporting by Tim Kelly, Reiji Murai and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.