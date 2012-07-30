Panasonic's profit likely a prelude to fresh shake-up

TOKYO (Reuters) - Struggling electronics giant Panasonic Corp (6752.T), Japan’s biggest corporate employer, likely reaped a first-quarter profit but the earnings renaissance may be brief as its new boss looks to mine that extra cash to pay for a new round of restructuring.

Founded in 1918, the maker of Viera TVs posted a record net loss in the last fiscal year, knocked down by fierce competition from overseas rivals such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS). Kazuhiro Tsuga, who took over Panasonic in June, vowed to transition the company into a future where TVs are no longer the main earnings driver, replaced by income from washing machines, batteries and other products, much of which made overseas.

“Our impression is that Panasonic’s strategy of covering declining AV product sales with white goods is working,” Yuji Fujimori, an analyst at Barclays Capital, said in a report previewing the quarterly results.

Panasonic expects to sell 15.5 million TV sets this business year, 2 million fewer than a year earlier. It so far expects operating profit to rise to 260 billion yen from 43.7 billion yen, in part because it has stopped selling sets at a loss.

Three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimated Panasonic will likely report on Tuesday that operating profit ballooned sevenfold to 40 billion yen ($511.25 million) in the three months ended June 30 from a year earlier.

The company also likely scraped an 8.4 billion-yen net income following a 772 billion-yen loss in the 12 months to March 31, they said.

MORE TO DO

The sprawling electronics giant, which cut its workforce by 36,000 people last year, is not out of peril, say investors. Amid a weak global economy and the ongoing sunset of a TV business squeezed by intense competition, Panasonic has to do more to revive its fortunes.

“Their outlook doesn’t suggest a solid turnaround is underway. It continues to be tough for them,” said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management in Tokyo.

Tsuga agrees that action is needed for Panasonic to make it to its centenary. In the past four years, the company’s combined losses have mounted to more than $15 billion while its market value has slumped more than 80 percent to under $16 billion.

At the start of the business year on April 1, Panasonic earmarked 41 billion yen for fresh restructuring this term. Tsuga, in his first sit-down with the foreign press on July 12 as the company’s president, said that bill may rise, which in turn would erode profits.

Even after last year’s job losses, Tsuga inherited a company that remains Japan’s largest corporate employer with 330,000 workers.

TURNAROUND PLAN

The former head of Panasonic’s audio visual unit vowed to shutter or sell of the parts of Panasonic that are not contributing to the bottom line. Tsuga said he will deliver the framework of that revival plan to investors at the end of the current quarter.

Panasonic, for a short time at least, may have to accept diminished revenue, Tsuga warned, as it retools to fill in the earnings gap left by TVs with sales from household appliances, batteries, solar panels and other gadgets.

Tsuga, who burnished his cost-cutting reputation during a three-year stint in charge of automotive components, said he will complete his roadmap by February.

He plans to fire the first salvo in his restructuring campaign, however, in October by reducing workers at Panasonic’s headquarters to several hundred from 7,000, although many of those people will be dispersed to other business units rather than laid off.

Panasonic releases its first-quarter results at 0630 GMT after trading on Tokyo’s stock market has ended. Local TV and consumer electronics rivals Sony Corp (6758.T) and Sharp Corp (6753.T) will release their first-quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen)