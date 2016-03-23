FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panasonic to abandon 10 trillion yen 2019 sales target: Nikkei
March 23, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Panasonic to abandon 10 trillion yen 2019 sales target: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian is reflected in a sign at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 3, 2016.REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp will scrap its 10 trillion yen ($88.93 billion) group sales target for fiscal year ending March 2019 due to a cooling global business environment, the Nikkei reported.

The company is now targeting sales of about 9 trillion yen, but hasn’t set a target date yet, the Japanese business daily reported.

Panasonic will also split its operations into two businesses and assign a sales target for each, according to the report.

The consumer products segment - which includes the automotive, residential and white goods divisions - has been set a target of 6 trillion yen in annual sales, while its business-to-business segment will have an annual sales target of 3 trillion yen, the Nikkei reported.

Panasonic had in February cut its full-year sales target to 7.55 trillion yen from 8 trillion yen, citing concerns over slowing economic growth in China.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

