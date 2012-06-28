FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panasonic: OLED TV price won't fall to LCD level soon
#Technology News
June 28, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

Panasonic: OLED TV price won't fall to LCD level soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp does not expect prices of its next generation OLED (organic light emitting diode) televisions to fall to levels seen for LCD televisions for a considerable time, its new president told reporters on Thursday.

Panasonic and Japanese rival TV maker Sony Corp said this week they will cooperate to make the OLED sets as they compete against Korea’s Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

Kazuhiro Tsuga, who was appointed new president of Panasonic on Wednesday, has said one of his main missions will be to speed up decision-making, and he pledged to get Panasonic’s ailing TV business back on a firm footing within two years.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson

